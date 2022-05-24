Gold price extended gains on Tuesday as US dollar recovered slightly after sliding to one-month low in the previous session. Globally, gold prices steadied support by the greenback and ease in US Treasury yields.

The rupee remained flat against the US dollar on Tuesday in early trade due to weak equity markets and foreign capital outflow. Global oil benchmarks registered a decline. Brent futures were down to $110.07 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures slid to $109.62 a barrel as of 1005 hrs.

MCX gold futures for June delivery were up by Rs 102 or 0.2 percent to Rs 50,931 per 10 gm as of 0900 hrs. MCX silver futures for July delivery were down by Rs 42 or 0.07 percent at Rs 61,365 per kg.

Spot gold was up by 0.06 percent or $1.08 at 1,854.67 on the last count. Domestically, spot gold rose Rs 217 or 0.15 percent to Rs 143,853

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart said he expects both gold and silver to remain volatile ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes due later today.

“The FOMC minutes of the May meeting will be released later today and the Federal Reserve Chairman's speech is also due this week. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile ahead of the FOMC minutes but gold could hold $1800 per troy ounce while silver could also hold $21 per troy ounce levels and any dips in the prices would be a buying opportunity at lower levels.”

“Gold and silver prices gained in the early trading session on Monday after the dollar index sharply fell and slipped to four-week lows. Weakness in the dollar index supported precious metals but recovery in the US stock markets and other stock indexes restricted gains of the precious metals."

"We suggest buying gold on dips around 50,700 with a stop loss of 50,480 on a closing basis for the target of 51,100 and silver around 60,900 with a stop loss of 60,440 on a closing basis for the target of 62,100,” Jain added.

Dollar index - which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers - was up 153 cents or 0.15 percent to 102.250 on Tuesday.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said that gold has edged up gaining support from weakness in the US dollar, lower bond yields, and increasing challenges for the global economy.

“COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1850/oz building on the gains noted last week. ETF inflows also show pick up in investor interest. However, weighing on price is increasing emphasis on monetary tightening to control inflation by Fed and other central banks. Gold has recovered sharply from recent lows indicating improved sentiment after the recent sell-off however any sharp rise may be challenged by tightening expectations,” said Rao.