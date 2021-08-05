Gold price today: Yellow metal edges lower. Time to take positions?

Domestic gold and silver futures edged lower in early trade on Thursday, tracking weakness in international benchmarks. Remarks from a top Fed official signalled the possibility of bringing forward policy tightening.

On MCX, gold futures for delivery on October 5 were down by Rs 42 or 0.09 percent at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams in the first few minutes of trade.

Silver futures (September 3) were quoting Rs 166 or 0.25 percent lower at Rs 67,435 per kilogram.

Globally, spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,809.96 per ounce.

On Wednesday, bullion prices had risen more than one percent after the ADP National Employment Report showed US private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.

However, that data was offset by the strongest ever reading for US services.

Levels to watch

"Spot gold has support at $1,804-1,788 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,834-1,835 per ounce; silver has support at $25.20-24.88 per ounce and resistance at $25.70-26.00 ounce," said Manoj Kumar Jain, Director-Head of Commodity Research, Prithvi Finmart.

"At MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,700-47,550 and resistance at Rs 48,100-48,330 levels. Silver has support at Rs 67,200-66,800 and resistance at Rs 68,100-68,500," he said.

Technical outlook

"Gold is required to break the $1,835 level to continue positive momentum. Else, there are chances of corrective selling, but major liquidation is seen only if there is a close below $1,765," said Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Time to take positions?

Jain suggests buying MCX gold around Rs 47,800 for a target of Rs 48,200 with a stop loss at Rs 47,580.