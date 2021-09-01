Gold price today: Yellow metal edges higher, firm above Rs 47,100 mark

Domestic gold and silver prices edged higher on Wednesday tracking gains in the international market as the dollar remained barely off its three-week lows ahead of key US data. Weakness in the greenback makes the precious metals more attractive for holders of other currencies.

At 9:34 am, MCX gold futures for October delivery traded 0.05 percent higher at Rs 47,144 per 10 grams. Silver futures for September delivery were up 0.13 percent at Rs 62,999 per kilogram.

Globally, spot gold was steady at $1,813.93 per ounce while US gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,815.10 an ounce.

Investors awaited a US jobs report for clues on when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus measures. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, which can be caused by massive stimulus measures.

The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback against six currencies -- edged up 0.1 percent, having hit a more than three-week low on Tuesday.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Director-Head of Commodity Research, Prithvi Finmart, said he expects gold prices to remain volatile on Wednesday ahead of the US non-farm data. He pegged support for spot gold at at $1804-1,792 per troy ounce, and resistance at $1,830-1,844 per ounce.

On MCX, Jain suggests buying silver around Rs 63,000 for a target of Rs 63,800 with a stop loss at Rs 62,600.

Gold finds support at Rs 46,920-46,770 and faces resistance at Rs 47,330-47,550, he said. For the white metal, he has pegged support at Rs 62,900-62,500 and resistance at Rs 63,700-64,100 levels.