Gold prices in India opened sharply lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday as investors opted profit booking after the prices touched all-time highs in previous sessions.

At 9:35 am, gold futures for June delivery fell by Rs 893 or 1.89 percent to Rs 46,365 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,258 and opening price of Rs 46,700 on the MCX.

In global market, gold prices inched lower on Friday as Asian equities showed signs of a rebound, but fears of a steep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic limited a drop in the metal's price, putting it on course for its second straight weekly gain.

Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,716.56 per ounce by 0045 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.1 percent to $1,730.30.