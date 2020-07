Gold prices in India eased from all-time high levels on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking muted trend in the international spot prices ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting later today, analysts said.

At 11:05 am, gold futures for August delivery fell 0.06 percent to Rs 52,560 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 52,591 and opening price of Rs 52,550 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.21 percent higher at Rs 65,143 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 65,249 as compared to the previous close of Rs 65,004 per kg.

“Gold eased on profit booking after the prices hit an all-time high in the previous session. Gold is in overbought territory and is expected to trade in a range ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. However, fundamentals seem supportive for the long term,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold retreated on Wednesday as the dollar briefly halted its slide and investors booked profits after prices hit a record high in the last session, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,950.64 per ounce. Prices hit an all-time high of $1,980.57 on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,947.10.

Weakness in the US dollar also lent support to the yellow metal prices. The dollar was just 0.3 percent above a two-year low hit a day ago. It has lost 3.7 percent in July and is headed for its worst month in nine years.

“On MCX, support for gold is placed at Rs 52,100 level while it may face resistance at Rs 53,400 level. Further, support for silver is placed at Rs 64,200, breaching this, prices may test Rs 61,500 levels while resistance is seen at Rs 67,000 level,” Kedia said.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded flat against the US dollar amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.