Domestic gold prices dropped on Thursday as global prices edged lower, pushed by high Treasury yields. Prices remained volatile before settling lower after the minutes of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting showed that the possibility of more aggressive interest rate hikes was bleak.

The rupee moved in the range of 77.453-77.745 after opening at 77.54 against the American dollar on Thursday, supported by a positive trend in domestic equities and a weak dollar. The increase in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows kept the rise in check.

The dollar Index — which gauges the greenback's strength against six peers —was up 0.01 percent at 102.085.

MCX gold futures for June delivery were down by Rs 324 or 0.63 percent at Rs 50,833 per 10 gm as of 08:40 hrs. MCX silver futures declined Rs 447 or 0.72 percent to Rs 61,529.

Spot gold slid by $3.24 to $1,849. Domestically, spot gold was down by 0.12 percent or Rs 178 at Rs 143,429 on the last count.

Manoj Kumar Jain, head-commodity and currency research at Prithvi Finmart, expects gold and silver to remain volatile but expected to hold their support levels of $1822 and $21.55 per troy ounce on a closing basis.

He sees gold having support at $1834-$1822 per troy ounce and resistance at $1858-$1870 per troy ounce. "At MCX, gold is having support at Rs 50,660-50,500 and resistance at Rs 51,000-51,150 while silver is having support at Rs 61,000-60,600 and resistance at Rs 61,900-62,440," he said.

Jain suggests buying silver on dips around Rs 61,100 with a stop loss at Rs 60,600 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 62,400.

Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities, said, "ETF inflows show buying interest in gold while increasing risks to global economy increased gold's safe-haven appeal."

Rao sees prices near $1850/oz amid mixed factors. "However, Fed's stance may keep a floor to the US dollar, which may keep pressure on gold prices," he said.

