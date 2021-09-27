Gold Price Today: Yellow metal climbs above Rs 46,100-mark; time to take positions?

Domestic gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday tracking global benchmarks amid weakness in the dollar, making precious metals more attractive for those holding other currencies. Investors globally awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell due later this week for more clues on interest rates going forward.

At 11:16 am, gold futures for October delivery trading on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were up by Rs 130 or 0.3 percent at Rs 46,125 per 10 grams compared with their previous close of Rs 45,995 per 10 grams. Silver December futures were at Rs 60,522 per kilogram, up by Rs 567 or nearly one percent as against their previous close of Rs 59,955 per kilogram.

Globally, gold and silver prices moved higher. Spot gold was last seen trading up half a percent at $1,759.06 per ounce while US gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,759 an ounce. Silver was up 0.9 percent at $22.61 per ounce.

The rupee slipped by five paise to 73.73 against the dollar in early trade on Monday.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six other currencies - was down 0.1 percent at 93.2, having declined as much as 0.2 percent earlier in the day.

Gold is often considered a hedge against higher inflation, but a Fed rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

A slew of Fed officials are due to speak this week including Chairman Jerome Powell, who will testify this week before Congress on the central bank’s policy response to the pandemic.

"Gold seems to have corrected more than 18 percent from its all-time high and can be seen as a good opportunity to accumulate on dips as we expect its prices to rise in the coming months amid the festive and wedding season," said Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities.

He expects gold futures to decline to the support level of Rs 44,000 in the short term.

Sandeep Matta, Founder of TRADEIT Investment Advisor, suggests participants holding strategic positions to hedge at current levels. Tactical positions must be aligned to key pivotal levels on the either side proactively during the day, he said.

Time to take positions?

MCX gold has support at Rs 45,800-45,660 and resistance at Rs 46,240-46,400, and support for silver exists at Rs 59,400-59,100 and resistance at Rs 60,600-61,100, said Manoj Kumar Jain, Director-Head of Commodity Research at Prithvi Finmart.

Jain suggests buying gold on dips to around Rs 45,800 for a target of Rs 46,220 with a stop loss at Rs 45,580.

Matta sees Rs 45,971 as a key level for gold futures. He suggests a buy zone above Rs 46,000 for a target of Rs 46,135-47,365 and a sell zone below Rs 45,975 for a target of Rs 45,850-46,700.