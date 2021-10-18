Gold price today: Yellow metal futures back above Rs 47,250; what analysts say

Domestic gold and silver prices rose marginally on Monday despite weakness in global benchmarks though a rising dollar limited the upside. Gains in domestic equities however continued to dent the safe-haven appeal of bullion, keeping the upside in check.

At 4:46 pm, the December contract of gold futures on MCX was at Rs 47,268 per 10 grams, up by Rs 55 or 0.1 percent compared with its previous close. Silver also rose, with the December contract up by Rs 100 or 0.2 percent at Rs 63,371 per kilogram.

Globally, gold and silver rates edged lower. Spot gold was last seen trading down 0.2 percent at $ 1,763.4 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,763.7 per ounce. Silver was down 0.2 percent at $23.3 per ounce.

Back home, the rupee depreciated to end at 75.34 against the dollar as against Thursday’s close of 75.26. The money market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

The dollar index -- which measures the greenback against six other currencies -- was up 0.1 percent at 94.1. Strength in the dollar makes gold and silver less attractive for holders of other currencies.

Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely from the widespread stimulus.

Catch latest market updates here On Dalal Street, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 extended to the sixth day in a row, closing at record levels led by financial, IT and metal shares.

What analysts say

According to Amit Khare, AVP-Research Commodities at Ganganagar Commodity, gold and silver are again trading in the demand zone after some profit booking at higher levels. Technically, both precious metals look strong with m omentum indicator RSI giving a positive signal.

"Traders are advised to make fresh long positions in gold and silver near support levels," he said.

He sees support for gold at Rs 47,050 and Rs 46,850, and expects resistance at Rs 47,520 and Rs 47,700. For the white metal, he sees support at Rs 62,800 and Rs 62,200, and resistance at Rs 63,710 and Rs 64,335.