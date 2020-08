Gold prices in India scaled new all-time high above Rs 54,700 level on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday following gains in international spot prices led by expectations of more stimulus measures and a weaker dollar, analysts said.

At 10:40 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.50 percent to Rs 54,823 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 54,551 and opening price of Rs 54,777 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.22 percent higher at Rs 69,948 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 69,746 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,797 per kg.

“Gold prices traded near record highs on hopes of another stimulus package from the US, ETF inflows, sustained geopolitical tensions between US and China and a weak dollar. The sentiment remains positive as gold rise above Rs 55,000 level,” said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst at Anand Rathi.

International gold prices scaled an all-time peak on Wednesday, extending a record run above the $2,000 mark on a weaker dollar and bets for more stimulus measures to revive a pandemic-ravaged economy, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold hit a record high of $2,030.72 in early Asian trade but later dipped to $2,014.41, with the slight retreat attributed to profit-taking.

US gold futures rose 0.7 percent to $2,032.30.

“Spot prices may test $2,030-2,040 levels on the higher side. On MCX, gold may face resistance at Rs 55,000 level while support is placed at Rs 54,300 level,” Trivedi added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid buying in the domestic equity market.