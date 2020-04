Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday, At 9:10 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.44 percent to Rs 45,913 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,714 and opening price of Rs 45,825 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold prices slipped on Tuesday, having risen as much as 1 percent in the previous session as the dollar firmed, although losses were capped by a fragile equities market.

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,689.45 per ounce by 0031 GMT, while plummeting US crude oil prices increased bullion's safe-haven appeal on Monday. US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,704.60.