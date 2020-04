Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday taking a breather from a sharp rally witnessed last week.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.36 percent to Rs 45,572 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,735 and opening price of Rs 45,465 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday as the dollar firmed and as investors remained optimistic that the US economy might reopen soon from lockdowns that were enforced to contain the novel coronavirus' spread.

Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,675.92 per ounce by 0038 GMT, having touched its lowest since April 9 earlier in the session. The metal slumped about 2 percent on Friday.

US gold futures slipped 0.7 percent to $1,687.20.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.50 percent higher at Rs 43,020 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 43,133 as compared to the previous close of Rs 42,806 per kg.