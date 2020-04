Gold prices in India opened a little lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday as investors opted profit booking after the prices surged to an all-time high in the previous session.

At 9:10 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.23 percent to Rs 46,602 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,710 and opening price of Rs 46,600 on the MCX.

In global market, gold prices inched higher on Thursday as fears of a deep global recession due to the novel coronavirus outbreak were heightened by bleak U.S. economic data, while a stronger dollar limited the metal's gains.

Spot gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,717.20 per ounce by 0036 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,745.70.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.96 percent lower at Rs 43,607 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 43,661 as compared to the previous close of Rs 44,031 per kg.