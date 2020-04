Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday. At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery rose Rs 1,536 or 3.51 percent to Rs 45,258 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 43,722 and opening price of Rs 44,000 on the MCX.

In global market, gold prices eased from a four-week high on Tuesday, as the US dollar and global equities strengthened on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,657.67 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT, after rising to a four-week high earlier in the session. The metal climbed 2.8 percent on Monday. US gold futures rose 1.7 percent to $1,723.