Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday after the government announced 21-days complete lockdown across the country.

At 9:10 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 1.03percent to Rs 40,953 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 41,379 on the MCX.

International gold prices inched up in volatile trade on Wednesday, as growing hopes for a massive US economic stimulus package to stem the coronavirus outbreak's economic toll offset liquidation by investors looking for cash and to cover losses in other assets.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,611.73 per ounce by 0230 GMT, after rising as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the day. The metal jumped more than 3 percent in the previous session.