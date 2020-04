Gold prices in India opened half a percent or more than Rs 200 lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday. At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.52 percent to Rs 42,734 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 42,956 and opening price of Rs 42,700 on the MCX.

In global market, gold prices on Wednesday clawed back from a steep fall in the previous session, as the US dollar eased following the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus boost and as Asian equities slipped with the coronavirus pandemic sharply slowing global growth.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,577.83 per ounce, as of 0030 GMT, having slumped 3.1 percent in the previous session. US gold futures slipped 0.3 percent to $1,591.30.