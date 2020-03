Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday. At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.30 percent to Rs 43,250 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 43,381 and opening price of Rs 43,135 on the MCX.

Stronger rupee also pressurized the yellow metal.

In global markets, gold prices eased on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm, while fears of further economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic provided some supported to bullion, which is on track to post its sixth straight quarterly gain.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,616.34 an ounce, as of 0037 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,641.20.

The rupee opened 13 paise higher against the US dollar at 75.52 as against the previous close of 75.65 per dollar.