Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday as investors opted for profit booking after the recent surge in prices.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.72 percent or by Rs 312 to Rs 43,233 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 43,545 and opening price of Rs 43,314 on the MCX.

In global markets, gold prices edged up on Monday as the US dollar hovered near a two-week low touched in the previous session, while coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and stoked fears of economic damage, lifting demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,621.85 per ounce, as of 0029 GMT. The US gold futures rose 1 percent to $1,641.80.

The rupee opened sharply lower against the US dollar at 75.18 as compared to Friday's close of 74.89 per dollar.