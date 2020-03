Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday as investors opted for profit-taking after the price surged in the previous session.

Strength in Indian rupee also pressurized the yellow metal prices.

At 9:10 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.44 percent to Rs 43,450 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 43,542 and opening price of Rs 42,800 on the MCX.

In global markets, gold prices eased on Friday as investors booked profits after prices hit a two-week high in the previous session amid hopes for further stimulus to curb the coronavirus' economic toll, but the metal was headed for its best weekly gain in more than 11 years.

Spot gold slipped 0.5 percent to $1,621.07 per ounce by 0035 GMT, having risen to its highest since March 12 on Thursday.

US gold futures fell 0.8 percent to $1,638.80.

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar at 74.69 per dollar as compared to the previous close of 75.15.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.08 percent lower at Rs 41,290 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 41,346 as compared to the previous close of Rs 41,322 per kg.