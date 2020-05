Gold prices in India opened marginally lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday amid rise in risky assets but the worries over increasing virus infected cases capped the losses.

At 9:10 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.07 percent to Rs 45,780 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,812 and opening price of Rs 45,801 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold held above the key $1,700 per ounce level on Monday as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries kept the safe-haven metal underpinned, despite firmer equities and a stronger dollar.

Spot gold climbed 0.2 percent to $1,704.26 per ounce by 0100 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.4 percent to $1,707.70.