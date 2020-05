Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday amid improved risk appetite and strength in equity markets globally.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.22 percent to Rs 46,058 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,161 and opening price of Rs 46,377 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold eased on Friday as appetite for riskier assets improved after a string of strong corporate earnings, while investors awaited the US jobs report for April to gauge the economic impact of coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,713.97 an ounce. US gold futures were steady at $1,725.70.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.31 percent higher at Rs 43,256 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 43,133 as compared to the previous close of Rs 43,123 per kg.