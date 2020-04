Gold prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday on profit-booking and improved investor risk appetite towards equities.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery fell 0.74 percent to Rs 45,850 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,191 and opening price of Rs 46,000 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more stimulus to cushion the fallout from the pandemic.

Spot gold eased 0.7 percent to $1,702.09 per ounce by 0139 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,719.20 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.91 percent lower at Rs 41,575 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 41,565 as compared to the previous close of Rs 41,957 per kg.