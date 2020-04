Gold prices in India opened little higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday on safe-haven demand amid weakness in global equity markets.

At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.20 percent to Rs 46,520 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 46,427 and opening price of Rs 46,322 on the MCX.

In the global market, gold prices fell on Friday as the dollar firmed, although they remained close to a more than one-week high scaled in the previous session following bleak economic data and a latest round of stimulus in the United States.

Spot gold declined 0.4 percent to $1,724.04 per ounce by 0029 GMT, having risen as much as 1.5 percent to a more-than one-week high of $1,738.58 on Thursday. US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,747.80. The metal's weekly gain so far stood at 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.20 percent higher at Rs 41,889 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 41,823 as compared to the previous close of Rs 41,806 per kg.