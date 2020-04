Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday. At 9:05 am, gold futures for June delivery rose 0.88 percent to Rs 45,723 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 45,325 and opening price of Rs 45,768 on the MCX.

In global market, gold prices held steady on Wednesday as fragile equities, hammered by falling crude prices, offset a stronger US dollar.

Spot gold was steady at $1,685.46 per ounce by 0041 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.9 percent at $1,703.60.