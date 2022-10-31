Mini
Gold prices today, October 31: On MCX, gold prices were up nearly 0.25 percent, touching Rs 50,359 per 10 gram on Monday.
Domestic gold prices inched higher on Monday while the dollar index also rose as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting for guidance on its future stance.
On MCX, gold prices were up nearly 0.25 percent, touching Rs 50,359 per 10 gram on Monday. Meanwhile, Silver was also up 0.14 percent to Rs 57,563 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was flat at $1,642.55 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, but was down 1 percent for the month so far.
The dollar index edged higher but largely remained unchanged. Around 11 am, US Dollar Index Futures were 0.06 percent up at 110.675. The rupee rose by 10 paise to 82.37 against the US dollar on Monday.
Crude oil prices fell on Monday as tightening COVID curbs in China triggered demand worries. Brent crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $93.1 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were down 0.5 percent at $87.4 per barrel.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 held on to initial gains after a gap-up start on Monday. Gains in financial and IT stock led the headline indices higher.
