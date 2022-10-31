By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gold prices today, October 31: On MCX, gold prices were up nearly 0.25 percent, touching Rs 50,359 per 10 gram on Monday.

Domestic gold prices inched higher on Monday while the dollar index also rose as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting for guidance on its future stance.

On MCX, gold prices were up nearly 0.25 percent, touching Rs 50,359 per 10 gram on Monday. Meanwhile, Silver was also up 0.14 percent to Rs 57,563 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was flat at $1,642.55 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, but was down 1 percent for the month so far.

The dollar index edged higher but largely remained unchanged. Around 11 am, US Dollar Index Futures were 0.06 percent up at 110.675. The rupee rose by 10 paise to 82.37 against the US dollar on Monday.