Gold Price Today: Yellow metal futures near Rs 48,200/10 grams; should you take positions now?

Indian gold futures rose on Monday amid weakness in equities that boosted the safe-haven appeal of precious metals, though gains in the dollar overseas capped the upside.

At 1:20 pm, MCX gold futures were up 0.1 percent at Rs 48,198 per 10 grams, having risen to as high as Rs 48,243 per 10 grams earlier in the day.

MCX silver futures were up 0.3 percent at Rs 61,327 per kilogram, after rising to as high as Rs 61,412 per kilogram.

Globally, spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,785.5 per ounce. US futures of the yellow metal were up 0.1 percent at $1,785.9 per ounce.

Silver was up 0.3 percent at $22.2 per ounce.

"Gold has inched up as US inflation data has increased gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. Also supporting the price are geopolitical tensions and persisting coronavirus (Omicron) concerns. However, the upside remains limited by expectations that Fed may fasten the pace of bond tapering at its upcoming meeting," said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Rao expects gold to remain rangebound ahead of a slew of central bank meetings due this week. The prospect of monetary tightening may keep the prices under pressure, he said.

Gold has benefited from near-zero interest rates introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as they reduce bullion’s opportunity cost.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six other currencies - was up 0.2 percent near its day's high at the last count. Strength in the US dollar makes precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, and vice versa.

Back home, the rupee gained by 15 paise to 75.63 against the US currency on Monday, though surging oil prices and unabated foreign capital outflows dented the sentiment in the forex market.

Catch latest stock market updates here) On Dalal Street, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 erased initial gains and looked set to end lower for a second straight day. Typically, gains in equities dent the safe-haven appeal of bullion and vice versa. (

Is it a good time to take positions now?

Uncertainty over the emergence of Omicron has enhanced the safe-haven appeal of gold, according to Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at ShareIndia.

He suggests a buy zone near Rs 48,000 for a target of Rs 48,500, and a sell zone below Rs 47,900 for a target of 47,500.

Technical view

Volatility in bullion is expected to continue in December, according to Amit Khare, AVP-Research Commodities at Ganganagar Commodity. Technically, both gold and silver appear to be trading in an oversold zone, and the current levels are favourable for short-term investors.

He sees support for MCX gold at Rs 48,000 and Rs 47,800, and resistance at Rs 48,400, followed by Rs 48,600. For the white metal, he expects support at Rs 60,600 and Rs 60,000, and resistance at Rs 61,700 and Rs 62,100.