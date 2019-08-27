Gold price rules flat; silver gains

Gold prices in Indian markets remained steady today after rising for five consecutive days. Global gold prices rose as uncertainty over the US-China trade dispute kept investors on edge and drove inflows into the safe haven metal. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 29,500 per eight gram.

Globally, spotÂ goldÂ was up 0.3 percent to $1,529.81 per ounce, as of 1121 GMT.Â USÂ goldÂ futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,539.20.

In Delhi, gold prices of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity held flat at Rs 39,670 and Rs 39,500 per 10 gram, respectively.

Silver ready advanced Rs 190 to Rs 46,740 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 164 to Rs 45,127 per kg. Silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 2,000 at Rs 96,000 for buying and Rs 97,000 for selling of 100 coins.

Globally, gold prices remained firm despite recovery in global equity indices amid easing worries about trade war, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.