Gold prices rallying on hopes of pause by US Fed, any dip in rates can be an opportunity to buy: Emkay Wealth

While the larger consensus is the central bank may pause in its June meeting, any rise in retail prices may force the central bank to tighten rates. Any hike in rates may lead to softness in gold prices.

Gold prices have seen support due to the current economic data in the US. The yellow metal now has support levels at $1970 per ounce and $1990 per ounce as the US dollar softened post the latest job data, according to a note shared by Emkay Wealth Management. The latest data set has led to a belief that the US Fed will take a pause and hold interest rates at current levels. The treasury yields too have softened from the high levels seen in the month of March, it said.

Live Tv

Loading...

Fed action key to gold price movement

While the Fed Chairman indirectly hinted at the possibility of a pause, the other Fed officials, quite a number of them, sounded like there is enough room for the Fed funds rate to rise even beyond the 6 percent level, from the current range of 5 percent-5.25 percent. The improving labor market and the unemployment levels in the US indicate the underlining strength of the economy. Going forward the action from the US Fed will provide cue and the likely movement of gold prices, Emkay said.

Inflation remains key to US Fed’s action

Inflationary pressures may not be completely over for the Fed. While the larger consensus is the central bank may pause in its June meeting. Any rise in retail prices may force the central bank to tighten rates. Any hike in rates may lead to softness in gold prices.