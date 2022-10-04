Gold prices drop 0.1%, silver gains as dollar slides and equities surge

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gold prices today, October 4: On MCX, gold prices were 0.07 percent (=0.1 percent) down at Rs 50,130 on Tuesday. However, silver metal traded at nearly 0.1 percent high, touching Rs 61,501.

Domestic gold prices dropped even as the dollar edged lower amid choppy trade, and Indian equity benchmarkers surged over 2 percent early Tuesday. Meanwhile, the rupee bounced to 81.68 against the US dollar, and crude oil prices surged ahead of the key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The drop in yellow metal prices came as the US dollar index edged lower. At the time of writing this report, US Dollar Index Futures were nearly 0.15 percent down at 111.500. With this, the rupee appreciated by as much as 19 paise from its previous close to 81.68 versus the dollar on Tuesday

Also, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 surged more than 2 percent each, in line with a rebound across global markets, as investors overlooked worries about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth after days of heavy selling.

Globally, gold prices steadied near a three-week high on Tuesday, as lower US Treasury yields partially offset pressure from inflation-fearing Federal Reserve and other major central banks that raced each other to ramp up borrowing rates, Reuters reported.

Besides, crude oil prices surged ahead of the OPEC meeting on Tuesday. Brent crude futures rose 1.1 percent to almost $89.8 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate futures surged 0.4 percent to almost $84 a barrel in early trade.