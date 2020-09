The gold prices have plunged below crucial levels of Rs 50,000 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday primarily led by heavy selling amid the recent rebound in the US dollar. Silver was also trading below Rs 59,000 per kg.

In the last three trading sessions, the gold prices have fallen by over 3 percent and the silver have declined by over 14 percent. The yellow metal had hit life-time highs of over Rs 56,100 in August and has risen over 27 percent YTD.

Internationally, Comex Gold fell to six-week low level and was trading below the $1900/oz level.

“The primary reason for the fall in gold prices is the rally in the Dollar index, uncertainty over the next stimulus package by the US government to help give a push to the slowing growth rate. Gold is considered a safe haven and investors flock to it in times of uncertainty. Going forward, clarity on fiscal stimulus in the US, control on the number of COVID cases worldwide, or a vaccine will guide the gold prices,” said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International - an investment consulting firm.

Here are the reasons for the fall in gold prices

Rising dollar

The Dollar index is near an 8-week high against the basket of currencies. As gold is an international commodity and a rally in the US Dollar affects its prices. A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Profit booking

Bullions for much of the year have had a great run, and have taken a breather recently, as market participants took some profits off the table.

“The recent volatility which was witnessed in gold prices has more to do with the speed of the move rather than the direction of it. The rally in gold prices was so steep that it overshot its fundamentals and investors took some money off the table which led to a correction. Such volatility is normal when the market becomes too much one sided and even a small event will trigger a large sell-off. At the same time the speed at which the prices are inching higher from every such dip also reiterates the investor interest in the metal,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Speculators reduced their bullish positions:-

Overall net positions remained on the long side, although speculators were seen reducing some of their bullish positions amidst some profit booking. According to Motilal Oswal report, a total of around 18,876 contracts were seen getting eroded since the start of August’20, with the current open positions standing at 16,55,251. Positive flows in ETFs and CFTC positions gives a boost to the overall sentiment lending support to the metal prices, hence when bulls were winding down their positions, metal prices also took a hit creating panic in the safe havens market.

What should investors do?

The fundamentals still remain supportive for gold prices in the long run. The heightened liquidity, fears of second phase of lockdown, bleak global economic growth, uncertainty over COVID-19 vaccine, among others are factors that may support the yellow metal going ahead.

“Gold prices would continue to climb up amidst the heightened liquidity, which could lead to higher inflation and thereby bloating fiscal deficits of governments putting additional stress on their currencies including US dollar,” Navneet Damani, Head Research- Commodities & Currencies, Motilal Oswal said.