English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newscommodities News

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 1:26:16 PM IST (Published)

Find out what are the three scenarios that Quantum AMC is projecting for Gold in 2023 and their likely implications on the yellow metal.

Gold as an asset class, which remained under pressure for most part of 2022, may make a comeback in 2023 as economic slowdown globally turns investors risk-averse, according to Quantum Mutual Fund.

Recommended Articles

View All
The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT

Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT

IST2 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

The fund house believes that the yellow metal will be a "relevant asset class" next year given that it currently trades 10-15 percent below its all-time high levels and can benefit if risk-aversion gathers steam globally in response to slowing growth. "One can considering investing now to build their 15-20 percent exposure," the firm wrote in its year-ender for Gold.

Gold prices approached an all-time high of around $2,070 in March 2022 on the back of risk-aversion triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. But later, as the geopolitical risk subsided and the US Federal Reserve initiated its tightening spree to combat sky-high inflation, prices faced heavy downside pressure.

Given all of this, Quantum AMC has listed three possible scenarios and its impact on Gold during the new year:
Scenario 1: Inflation Remains Elevated Amid Slowdown
In such a stagflationary environment, Gold will likely benefit. A scenario where the US Federal Reserve pivots to prioritise growth, it will also be bullish for Gold.
Scenario 2: Inflation Cools but Recessionary Conditions Remain
In such a scenario, the Fed may pivot to save the economy and a monetary easing kind of scenario can make way for bullishness in Gold.
Scenario 3: Fed Tightens Just Enough to Bring Inflation Down But Not Hurt Growth
Favourable economic conditions will result in outflows from the risk averse assets to more risk-on assets like equities.

For Indian gold investors, returns will be impacted by the trajectory of the Indian rupee that is likely to be under pressure.  “The Fed is expected to hike further, albeit, at a slower pace, RBI policy cycle is near peaking, recession-induced risk aversion could drive foreign money home, and higher commodity prices threaten to push up the import bill.

"This will be positive for domestic gold prices,” Quantum AMC said.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FeaturesgoldYear Ender 2022

Previous Article

Tesla may begin laying off employees next quarter, freeze hiring: Report

Next Article

Google-parent Alphabet links more of CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay to performance