Gold on back foot as dollar firms; traders await US data

Gold was subdued on Thursday, as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors digested mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials on rate hike and awaited more US data to gauge inflationary pressures.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|710.30
|-8.40
|Eicher Motors
|2,712.75
|-15.85
|ONGC
|122.65
|-0.70
|Titan Company
|1,774.55
|-8.00
|Cipla
|954.00
|-3.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Titan Company
|1,775.15
|-7.60
|Power Grid Corp
|231.45
|-0.75
|NTPC
|117.00
|-0.25
|Reliance
|2,203.00
|-2.10
|Bajaj Auto
|4,202.15
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,304.65
|43.25
|Larsen
|1,498.45
|19.20
|Infosys
|1,521.50
|18.35
|JSW Steel
|673.20
|7.70
|UltraTechCement
|6,971.05
|67.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,304.00
|41.90
|Larsen
|1,497.90
|18.10
|Infosys
|1,520.80
|17.95
|UltraTechCement
|6,973.10
|69.40
|Tata Steel
|1,110.40
|10.60
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4730
|0.0610
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5820
|0.0900
|0.09
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|-0.0001
|-0.01