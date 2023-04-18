Gold off $2,000/oz, US dollar, treasuries firm overnight

Gold prices have seen some profit taking coming in. After hitting a high of around $2,040 per ounce and also a record high in the Indian markets, the yellow metal's prices have softened down below the $2,000 per ounce level.

Overnight, the US dollar has strengthen. The treasuries have also firmed. The BIS said that there is an expectation that the rate hikes will stay higher for a longer period of time because inflation is still a concern and the economic data uneven.

Moreover, the rate hike is expected not just from the US Fed, but also from External Commercial Borrowings (ECB).

One needs to watch out of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data that shows - for silver to begin with - that the long positions are still on the higher side at 42,000 contracts, short positions are holding just above 24,000 contracts.

There is a big contrast in gold - because the long positions are at 13500 contracts while the short positions are just at 30000 contracts. Therefore, there is a lesser chance of more buying or more long positions being created in gold.

The street, hence, is looking at a near term top perhaps coming in for the gold prices with expectation that one could be looking at a correction first before the next upsurge comes in for this commodity.

