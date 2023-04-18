English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities NewsGold off $2,000/oz, US dollar, treasuries firm overnight

Gold off $2,000/oz, US dollar, treasuries firm overnight

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   Apr 18, 2023 4:53 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The Street is looking at a near term top perhaps coming in for the gold prices with expectation that one could be looking at a correction first before the next upsurge comes in for this commodity.

market | Apr 18, 2023 4:53 PM IST
Gold prices have seen some profit taking coming in. After hitting a high of around $2,040 per ounce and also a record high in the Indian markets, the yellow metal's prices have softened down below the $2,000 per ounce level.

Recommended Articles

View All
March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Overnight, the US dollar has  strengthen. The treasuries have also firmed. The BIS said that there is an expectation that the rate hikes will stay higher for a longer period of time because inflation is still a concern and the economic data uneven.
Moreover, the rate hike is expected not just from the US Fed, but  also from External Commercial Borrowings (ECB).
Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Offers, discounts available on purchase of gold, silver, diamond
One needs to watch out of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data that shows - for silver to begin with - that the long positions are still on the higher side at 42,000 contracts, short positions are holding just above 24,000 contracts.
There is a big contrast in gold - because the long positions are at 13500 contracts while the short positions are just at 30000 contracts. Therefore, there is a lesser chance of more buying or more long positions being created in gold.
Also Read | Gold jumps Rs 480 to record high of Rs 61,780, silver climbs Rs 410
The street, hence, is looking at a near term top perhaps coming in for the gold prices with expectation that one could be looking at a correction first before the next upsurge comes in for this commodity.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X