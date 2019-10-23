Gold moves sideways as investors seek clarity on Brexit, trade war
Updated : October 23, 2019 08:53 AM IST
Asian shares and US stock futures took a hit after British lawmakers rejected their government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its deal to exit the European Union (EU).
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,489.07 per ounce as of 0254 GMT.
US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,492.20 per ounce.
