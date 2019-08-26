Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Gold may cross all-time high as US-China trade war escalates, says Kotak Commodities head Ravindra Rao

Updated : August 26, 2019 01:05 PM IST

Gold futures prices on the MCX gained sharply on Friday to touch record levels of Rs 38,821 per 10 gram.
Gold becomes a safe haven whenever there is uncertainty in global markets.
Gold may cross all-time high as US-China trade war escalates, says Kotak Commodities head Ravindra Rao
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV