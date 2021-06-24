Gold loan repayment can now be done in physical gold too: RBI

(Edited by : Dipika)
First Published: IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with a notification on gold loan repayment. The RBI notification that came in on Wednesday evening says that gold (metal) loans can now be repaid in physical gold as well. This is being seen as a big breakthrough, especially in the industry and for the bullion as well.
