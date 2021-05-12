Gold likely to hit Rs 50,000 soon and Rs 56,500 in 12-15 months: Motilal Oswal

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal sees the post-budget price correction in gold as a good entry point. It sees an immediate target for gold around Rs 50,000 and eventually sees the yellow metal hitting new highs of Rs 56,500 and above over the next 12-15 months.

Following a strong rally last year, Gold has witnessed some profit booking and consolidation in 2021 year-to-date (YTD).

Uncertainties affecting the yellow metal

As per the brokerage, market participants have been watching cautiously factors like a decline in the Dollar, higher US treasury Yields, ETF demand picking up and falling global interest rates which might lead to a rise in gold prices.

It added that even though Central Banks have continued to maintain a dovish stance and interest rates near all-time lows, now that Central Banks have started to buy again MOSL expects that higher rates in the future are likely to keep prices elevated.

Rising Coronavirus cases, continuous liquidity injections, rising inflationary expectations, economies growing on the back of debt, Middle East tensions, trade war between US and China and few other factors also continue to boost the sentiment and build a strong case for higher gold prices, MOSL further observed.

On the back of these uncertainties, the brokerage continues to maintain its bullish stance on Gold. Prices have consolidated over the last few months and recently caught up some momentum and back to around $1800 on the COMEX. The brokerage suggests buying for a short to medium perspective targeting new lifetime highs towards $2050 followed by $2200.

Akshaya Tritiya

Another reason for a rise in price may be the upcoming domestic festival of Akshaya Tritiya. MOSL noted that gold’s demand increases more during these festivals and looking at the import numbers, the same is expected this time too. While there is definitely a concern of restrictions that are re-imposed in almost all parts of the country, the lockdown situation is better as compared to last time.

Also, it can be seen historically that gold prices have increased during this festival; there are only fewer cases where the prices have consolidated or traded sideways. Going with the historical trend, and the current fundamental and technical setup, the prices could maintain the upside momentum.

Bullish Stance

In 2021, pandemics struck again and a lot of economies announced stricter restrictions that led to safe-haven buying in the precious metal pack. COVID cases are still on the rise in India and pandemic fears still hover the market, but the situation is a bit different from last year.

A complete lockdown is not yet announced pan India, there are a few restrictions, but the demand-supply dynamics are different from the previous year. Also, import duty cut was declared earlier this year in the Union Budget announced by the government, which also weighed on the prices and encouraged jewelers to import more.

The effect of the same can already be seen as the March import number was reported at 160T which is almost 470 percent higher than the previous year.