Gold likely to hit Rs 50,000 soon and Rs 56,500 in 12-15 months: Motilal Oswal Updated : May 12, 2021 02:56:49 IST Brokerage house Motilal Oswal believes that the post-budget prices correction is a good level to enter. The brokerage suggests buying for a short to medium perspective targeting new lifetime highs towards $2050 followed by $2200. Published : May 12, 2021 02:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply