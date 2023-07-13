India imposes import restrictions on certain gold jewellery, articles

Import of articles of gold have been put under the restriction category from the free category, a government notification said, adding that import under the India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement would be allowed without any license.

The government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on imports of certain gold jewellery and articles. In a notification, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) amended the import policy for unstudded jewellery made of gold, and other articles made of gold to “restricted” from “free”.

In a notification, the DGFT said that the import policy of these products "has been amended with immediate effect".

The trigger

The move comes as importers over the last few months have been using a policy flaw to source plain gold jewellery from Indonesia without paying any import taxes.

"Indonesia was never a gold jewellery supplier to India, but in the last few months, bullion dealers imported 3-4 tonnes from Indonesia without paying any import taxes," a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

India levies a 15 percent tax on gold imports.

"Many dealers got to know about the loophole, and they were also trying to source from Indonesia. The policy change has closed that loophole," he said.

The impact

The move will help in cutting import of non-essential items and contain trade deficit. An importer would now need a permission of licence from the government for importing these gold products. However, the DGFT said that the restrictions will not be there for imports under the India-UAE free trade agreement.

According to Colin Shah, Managing Director at Kama Jewelry, the mports of gold affect the trade deficit negatively and the latest trade at $22 bn was the highest in 5 months.

"The reduced gold imports will help balance the same. Heavy gold imports also impact the rupee. Gold imports from UAE are allowed under CEPA to boost trade relations under the pact. Imports from UAE have been dismal despite the pact. Though the steps by the government is to balance the macroeconomics. Gold an a raw material should be available at reasonable prices for the Gems & Jewelry industry to maintain the competitive edge for exports," he said.

The current data

Imports of pearls, precious and semi-precious stones dipped by 25.36 percent to about USD 4 billion during April-May this fiscal. Gold imports too contracted by about 40 percent to USD 4.7 billion in the same period. Overall merchandise imports during April-May this fiscal declined 10.24 percent to USD 107 billion.

The merchandise trade deficit for April-May 2023 stood at USD 37.26 billion against USD 40.48 billion during April-May 2022. Import of certain gold jewelery stood at over USD 110 million in April-may this fiscal and it was mainly imported from countries like UAE, Indonesia and the US.

-With agencies inputs