India imposes import restrictions on certain gold jewellery, articles

The government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on imports of certain gold jewellery and articles. In a notification, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) amended the import policy for unstudded jewellery made of gold, and other articles made of gold to “restricted” from “free”.

In a notification, the DGFT said that the import policy of these products "has been amended with immediate effect".

The trigger