India imposes import restrictions on certain gold jewellery, articles

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 9:42:59 AM IST (Published)

Import of articles of gold have been put under the restriction category from the free category, a government notification said, adding that import under the India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement would be allowed without any license.

The government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on imports of certain gold jewellery and articles. In a notification, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) amended the import policy for unstudded jewellery made of gold, and other articles made of gold to “restricted” from “free”.

In a notification, the DGFT said that the import policy of these products "has been amended with immediate effect".
The trigger
The move comes as importers over the last few months have been using a policy flaw to source plain gold jewellery from Indonesia without paying any import taxes.
