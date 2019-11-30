Commodities
Powered by:
Gold jewellery hallmarking mandatory from mid-January
Updated : November 30, 2019 04:40 PM IST
Hallmarking will be mandatory from January 15, but a period of one year will be allowed to set up new hallmarking centres and to clear jewellers' existing stocks.
Hallmarking jewellery is not yet mandatory in India, where jewellery quality is sometimes an issue, mainly with small jewellers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more