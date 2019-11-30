#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Gold jewellery hallmarking mandatory from mid-January

Updated : November 30, 2019 04:40 PM IST

Hallmarking will be mandatory from January 15, but a period of one year will be allowed to set up new hallmarking centres and to clear jewellers' existing stocks.
Hallmarking jewellery is not yet mandatory in India, where jewellery quality is sometimes an issue, mainly with small jewellers.
