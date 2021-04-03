Gold imports are surging again - MPC and RBI better watch Updated : April 03, 2021 10:54 AM IST At $8.4 billion, March has seen the highest monthly tally since 2012-13, the year when gold imports touched a decadal high. While the annual gold import tally for FY21 is a modest $34.5 billion, the Oct- March tally works out to $27.7 billion. Published : April 03, 2021 10:54 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply