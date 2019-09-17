Gold holds steady as focus turns to Fed meeting

GoldÂ prices were steady on Tuesday as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, when the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

SpotÂ goldÂ was mostly unchanged at $1,498.64 per ounce as of 1110 GMT.

GoldÂ prices rose more than 1% early Monday before settling 0.6% up for the day after a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia inflamed worries over stability in the Middle East.

USÂ goldÂ futures were down 0.3% at $1,506.70 an ounce.

"The market is relatively stable, there is so much (interest) pointed towards the Fed meeting tomorrow, it seems like traders have taken a little bit of a pause," said OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

"GoldÂ got a bit of a bounce yesterday from the geopolitical (fallout) from the attacks, but it didn't even break the $1,520 level on the news, which suggests thatÂ goldÂ is a little vulnerable, with $1,480 being the key support level."

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to cut interest rates at its two-day meeting starting later in the day. It would be the central bank's second such cut after lowering rates in July for the first time since the financial crisis.

The expected decision from the Fed could put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease policy at a meeting due on Thursday.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makingÂ goldÂ cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

However, the dollar index held on to Monday's gains to stand at 98.645.

GoldÂ prices have climbed nearly 18%, or more than $200, since touching a 2019 low of $1,265.85 in early May, driven by a dovish outlook from major central banks, escalation in the US-China trade war and Middle East tensions.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia's main oil refinery over the weekend have also entered the equation, prompting US President Donald Trump to apply more pressure on the Fed to lower rates.

"It appears conviction remains positive so long asÂ goldÂ hangs around $1,500," AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said in a note, adding that the market has been caught between hedging against a possible US military response on Iran and position-squaring ahead of the Fed's meeting.

Elsewhere, silver edged 0.1% lower to $17.83 an ounce and platinum eased 0.1% to $936.19.