Gold holds firm as Evergrande crisis offsets firmer dollar, yields

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as concerns over a potential fallout of Chinese property developer Evergrande's unsolved debt crisis provided some respite to the safe-haven metal against a firmer dollar and elevated US Treasury yields.

Spot gold was steady at USD 1,749.86 per ounce by 0454 GMT, while US gold futures edged 0.1 percent down to USD 1,749.80.

"Gold seems content to range between USD 1,740 and USD 1,760 at the moment with Asian buyers adding to longs on dips with Evergrande and China growth fears encouraging regional buyers to add more weight in gold as a haven play," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA said.

Investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group, which has 30 days to make the payment before it falls into default while its wealth management unit is now being investigated.

But, bullion prices were capped by a stronger dollar and higher benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields that hovered near a three-month peak.

Investors now eye Congressional testimony from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day, after he said the central bank would move against unchecked inflation if needed.

US central bank officials also tied reduction in Federal Reserve's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a September employment report now a potential trigger for the central bank's bond "taper."

While gold is often considered a hedge against higher inflation, a rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 990.32 on Monday.

Silver fell 0.3 percent to USD 22.59 an ounce.

Platinum was flat at USD 980.62, while palladium rose 0.2 percent to USD 1,968.83.