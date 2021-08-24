Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of USD 1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the US Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to USD 1,801.65 per ounce by 0321 GMT, having jumped about 1.4 percent in the previous session.

US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at USD 1,804.10.

The dollar index was steady after falling about 0.6 percent on Monday.

The fact that gold again breached USD 1,800 level says that the market is still quite concerned about the Delta variant, OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said.

IHS Markit data showed US business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August, with the fast spreading Delta variant weakening the momentum of the rebound.

Investors are now focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium as they await guidance on the central bank's taper plans.

Jackson Hole is likely to be a non-event, anything else would be a bonus, Lee said, adding "if the bonus is on the dovish side then we will see gold prices pick up probably back to the USD 1,850 level."

"The USD 1,850 level is everything for gold and if after the Jackson Hole Symposium, prices can't make a fresh August high, bullion investors might be quick to the sidelines," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.5 percent to 1,006.66 tonne on Monday, their lowest since April 2020.

Silver fell 0.4 percent to USD 23.56 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.2 percent lower to USD 1,011.66.

Palladium was up 0.2 percent at USD 2,403.76. Prices climbed 5.5 percent in the previous session, the biggest one-day gain since May 2020.