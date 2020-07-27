Commodities Gold hits record high as US-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech Updated : July 27, 2020 09:01 AM IST MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index rose 1.3 percent as Taiwan's TSMC, Asia's third-largest company by market capitalisation, rose almost 10 percent. Hopes of a quick US economic recovery are fading as coronavirus infections showed few signs of slowing Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply