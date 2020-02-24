Commodities Gold prices hit record high. Will it add glitter to your investment portfolio? Updated : February 24, 2020 02:39 PM IST Gold is a precious and highly liquid instrument that has the attributes of both commodity and currency. Experts believe that one should always have gold in their investment portfolio as it creates a good diversification in times of uncertainties. There are many ways to invest in gold, including gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), sovereign gold bonds, digital gold or equity mutual funds.