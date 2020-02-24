  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Gold prices hit record high. Will it add glitter to your investment portfolio?

Updated : February 24, 2020 02:39 PM IST

Gold is a precious and highly liquid instrument that has the attributes of both commodity and currency.
Experts believe that one should always have gold in their investment portfolio as it creates a good diversification in times of uncertainties.
There are many ways to invest in gold, including gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), sovereign gold bonds, digital gold or equity mutual funds.
Gold prices hit record high. Will it add glitter to your investment portfolio?

You May Also Like

NBFCs, HFCs may get 1-year extension for restructuring loans

NBFCs, HFCs may get 1-year extension for restructuring loans

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement