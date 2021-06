Hallmarking on gold jewellery and related items is set to become mandatory from Tuesday i.e. June 15, after the government had extended the earlier June 1 deadline in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the key things to know about gold hallmarking:

What is gold hallmarking?

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present.

According to the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), a committee, headed by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Tewari, has been formed to ensure proper coordination and resolve the implementation issues.

How it will impact jewellers?

As per the new rules, if jewellery or an artifact made of 14, 18, or 22-carat gold is sold without the BIS hallmark, the jeweller could be penalised five times the cost of the object or imprisoned for up to one year.

How can hallmarking be done?

The registration process has been made online and automatic.

How will it help consumers?

With the new rule, it will become mandatory for all jewellers to hallmark gold jewellery so that customers who go buy gold don't feel cheated and get pure ornaments instead.

It will also bring the Indian jewellery industry in line with global standards.

What is the current trend?

Presently, 940 assaying and hallmarking centres are operative. Out of this 84 centres have been set up under the government subsidy scheme in various districts, according to news agency PTI.

About 14 crore articles can be hallmarked in a year with the existing capacity of these centres. India has around 4 lakh jewellers, out of which only 35,879 have been BIS certified, as per the World Gold Council.

What are the signs that show if the jewellery is hallmarked?

In order to ensure that the hallmarking on jewellery is genuine, it is important to notice purity in carat and fineness, BIS mark, identification mark or the number of hallmarking centre’s and identification mark or the number of the jeweller.