Gold gains on stronger rupee, firm global trends

Gold prices on Wednesday rose in the national capital on stronger rupee and firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities. Global gold prices were largely unchanged as investors awaited more clarity on the Brexit issue and the US-China trade war, but a rally in the bond markets provided modest support to the bullion.

Gold rates in Delhi rose Rs 177 to Rs 38,932 per 10 gram, reported PTI. Silver also gained Rs 290 to Rs 46,560 per kg. In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 46,270 per kg.

Spot gold was up 0.1 % at $1,489.07 per ounce as of 0254 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,492.20 per ounce.