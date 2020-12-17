Commodities Gold gains as U.S. stimulus deal progress dents dollar Updated : December 17, 2020 02:03 PM IST Spot gold climbed 0.4 percent to $1,872.20 per ounce by 0745 GMT, having hit a more than one-week high of $1,873.76 earlier in the session. Silver rose 1.4 percent to $25.70 an ounce. Platinum gained 1.4 percent to $1,049.17 and palladium was up 0.7 percent at $2,343.13. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.